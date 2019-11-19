Wales possible opponents for Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland are likely to play either Wales, Slovakia or Bosnia-Herzegovina in their play-off semi-final to reach the European Championships next year.

Republic of Ireland drew 1-1 at home with Denmark in their final group qualifying game. The Irish went 0-1 down late on and Matt Doherty of Wolves equalised from a header although a draw was not enough to take them through. Unable to beat the Danes, Mick McCarthy’s team could not secure automatic qualification so the play-off represents a last chance.

Republic of Ireland played Wales in the Nations League under Martin O’Neill last year. They lost both games, they took a 4-1 hiding in Cardiff and were beaten 1-0 at home in what would be two of Martin O’Neill’s last games in charge.

Republic of Ireland must wait on the result of Wales’ final qualifying group match with Hungary. If Wales win, it will be Slovakia Ireland have to take on. If Wales lose, it will be Wales, Slovakia or Bosnia-Herzegovina. If they draw and allow Slovakia to snatch the automatic qualifying place, it is Wales for Ireland.

The Irish played Bosnia- Herzegovina in a play-off to reach Euro 2016 when they drew 1-1 away with Edin Dzeko cancelling out Robbie Brady’s opener. Republic of Ireland won by two goals in Dublin with Jonathan Walters scoring both goals, one from a penalty.

Republic of Ireland will be away to whoever they play