Vouchercloud Reveals the World’s Booziest Countries

St. Patrick’s Day: Vouchercloud Reveals the World’s Booziest Countries

More than 10 million glasses of Guinness stout are enjoyed every single day around the world, and 1,883,200,000 pints are sold every year. But, unsurprisingly, on St. Patrick’s Day that number is considerably higher!

With St Patrick’s Day just around the corner, revellers around the world are preparing to celebrate, with approximately 13 million pints of Guinness expected to be drunk. But who is likely to be hitting the booze the hardest? A new interactive map reveals all.

St. Patrick’s Day is the fourth most popular drinking day of the year, outdone only by New Year’s Eve, Christmas day and the Fourth of July. Most nations in the world enjoy a tipple or two, and St Patrick’s Day is the perfect excuse, but when vouchercloud merged World Health Organisation data from 2010 to 2015, the leading online discount code provider found that the world’s drunkest countries are actually in Eastern Europe.

Moldovans consume a huge 17.4 litres of pure* alcohol per year, per person. That’s the equivalent to 178 bottles of wine**, followed closely by Belarus (17.1 litres of pure alcohol) and Lithuania (17.1 litres of pure alcohol).

There are 196 countries in the world, and Ireland comes in at 28th in the booziest country stakes, according to Vouchercloud’s data, lagging behind the UK which comes in at 17th. And, even though Americans will spend on average $35 for St. Paddy’s Day celebrations, which will mostly be spent on alcohol, they lag even further behind the UK and Ireland, placed 49th in the booziest countries stakes.

Those living in the top 10 booziest countries are:

Moldova, consuming 17.4 litres per year, per person

Belarus, consuming 7.1 litres per year, per person

Lithuania, consuming 16.2 litres of pure alcohol per year, per person

Russia, consuming 14.5 litres per year, per person

Czech Republic, consuming 14.1 litres per year, per person

Ukraine, consuming 13.9 litres per year, per person

Andorra, consuming 13.8 litres per year, per person

Romania, consuming 12.9 litres per year, per person

Serbia, consuming 12.6 litres per year, per person

Australia, consuming 12.6 litres per year, per person

