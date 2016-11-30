Vogue Williams hits slopes for The Jump

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Vogue Williams is the latest star to join the line up of competitors for next year’s (17) series of The Jump

The Irish model and television presenter, who has recently been hitting headlines thanks to her romance with actor Laurence Fox, Billie Piper’s ex-husband, confirmed her involvement in the Channel 4 winter sports show on Wednesday (23Nov16).

“Couldn’t be more excited about taking part in ‘The Jump’ with @Channel4,” she wrote on Twitter.

Vogue is already something of a reality television veteran, having competed on Australia’s Dancing with the Stars in 2012, ITV’s dance competition Stepping Out with her estranged husband Brian McFadden in 2013 and Bear Grylls: Mission Survive, which she won last year (15).

Vogue will be joined on the slopes by former footballer Robbie Fowler, while those previously announced to be competing in the next series include rugby players Gareth Thomas and Jason Robinson, as well as Spencer Matthews and Caprice.

Fans of the show are expecting some big names to be unveiled as contestants on next year’s show, considering host Davina McCall’s teasing of the “crazy amazing” fourth series line-up.

“It is a crazy, crazy show to be part of and our contestants are just the coolest, bravest people on television,” Davina told Digital Spy earlier this year (16). “Not because we put them at any risk, but you know, it’s just being in the snow.

“Normally you’re in the snow for a week and you have a certain amount of risk, but if you’re in the snow for eight to ten weeks and you’re on the slopes every day doing these crazy events… these people are amazing.”

Signing up for The Jump doesn’t come without its risks though. Rebecca Adlington and Beth Tweddle were among the stars injured on last year’s series, with hundreds of viewers calling for the show to be axed claiming it is too dangerous.

Former Olympic gymnast Beth was even forced to have emergency surgery after suffering an horrific neck injury during a fall in training.

© Cover Media