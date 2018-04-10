VIDEO: The Good Friday Agreement – 20 years on

April 10, 2018
Good Friday Agreement Twentieth Anniversary
L TO R. Taoiseach and Fianna Fail leader Bertie Ahern and British Prime Minister Tony Blair at Castle Buildings signing the peace agreenment that will allow the people of Northern Ireland to decide their future. 10/4/1998

April 10th 2018 marks the 20th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The Institute of Irish Studies’, University of Liverpool, animated video, ‘Lyrical Agreement’, acknowledges where Northern Ireland was before the Agreement and considers how far the country has come.

The people speaking are those who lived through the conflict and those who have known more peaceful times, from both sides of the border.

The video forms part of the exhibition ‘Agreement: A People’s Process’ showing at the Victoria Gallery and Museum in Liverpool until 21 April 2018.

