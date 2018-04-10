VIDEO: The Good Friday Agreement – 20 years on

April 10, 2018

April 10th 2018 marks the 20th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The Institute of Irish Studies’, University of Liverpool, animated video, ‘Lyrical Agreement’, acknowledges where Northern Ireland was before the Agreement and considers how far the country has come.

The people speaking are those who lived through the conflict and those who have known more peaceful times, from both sides of the border.

The video forms part of the exhibition ‘Agreement: A People’s Process’ showing at the Victoria Gallery and Museum in Liverpool until 21 April 2018.