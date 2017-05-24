All victims identified as Manchester pulls together

Greater Manchester police has just announced they are now ‘confident’ they have identified all the people killed in Monday night’s terrorist attack.

Of the 22 victims from the Manchester Arena bombing, ten families have identified those killed.

They are Alison Howe (45), Lisa Lees (47), eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, Georgina Callander (18), John Atkinson (28), Kelly Brewster (32), Angelika (40) and Marcin (42) Klis, Olivia Campbell (15), Jane Tweddle-Taylor (50) and 29-year-old Martyn Hett.

The force report that due to the large number of victims forensic post mortems are likely to take four or five days.

Only then will the police be in a position to formally name the victims, with guidance from the coroner.

Manchester residents pull together

In the aftermath of the attack many stories were reported of taxi drivers and residents offering free fares and places to stay for the night.

See also: Leaders sign books of condolences

The support network of the system does not end there however, with a group of Mancunians further offering their support to families who have not been able to change their clothes since spending the past two days in hospital.

The Guardian reports that 26-year-old Calum Knight and his friends have been contacting businesses to collect supplies for families.

He told the Guardian that some of the affected families lived as far as Leeds, Liverpool and Poland, and some were still in blood-stained clothes.

“They cannot leave their families to get a change of clothes or leave the hospital,” he said.

“The children’s wards at the moment are in dire need of clothes – five stores in Manchester have donated and I am getting more today. All the Asdas have donated a lot of stuff, we have trolleys worth.

“I have spoken to loads of people affected, lots of nurses and training nurses and people on reception. They are working flat out doing overtime and lots of them are quite upset. Yesterday people were very upset and hugging us when we arrived with stuff. They were overwhelmed by all the support Manchester had.”

After driving round last night collecting donations we're in need of clothing for those effected plz share/donate!! https://t.co/JetPBd3XRQ pic.twitter.com/3p0A2MhMIJ — Calum Knight (@CalumKnight2014) May 24, 2017



Knight added that he had spoken to a few patients, including one man whose daughter had not been injured in the blast but got caught in a stampede leaving the stadium. Her injuries came from that rush to leave, he said.