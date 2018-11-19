Vicky Phelan recognised in BBC ‘100 Women’ list

November 19, 2018

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan’s struggle has been recognised through her inclusion in the BBC’s list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the globe for 2018.

Vicky, diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014 having previously been given a false negative from a smear test, became a central figure in Irish public life.

A fervent vocal critic of how the scandal was handled, after she first spoke out after settling her High Court action, she thought she was one of 14 women affected – but it has since emerged that hundreds more women have been affected.

The terminally ill mother-of-two has become a voice for women everywhere and said she wants women to continue attending their GPs for smear tests.

The BBC website’s list which has women from more than 60 countries, includes “leaders, trailblazers and everyday heroes”.

BBC 100 Women explores “a variety of themes, including using anger to spark action and uncovering women from the shadows of history”.

The BBC’s entry on Ms Phelan reads: “Vicky exposed the CervicalCheck Screening scandal in Ireland, after discovering she and hundreds of other women were not told they had been given incorrect smear test results.”

