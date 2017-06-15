Varadkar announces new government

Who is on Leo’s new team?

The new Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar has announced his new government, with some shifts in posts and some title changes.

The appointment which most people would have been curious about was that of Varadkar’s major opponent for Fine Gael leadership, Simon Coveney.

The newly-named party Deputy Leader leaves the Housing ministry and becomes the Minister for Foreign Affairs with special responsibility for Brexit.

Mr Varadkar said there were “enormous challenges” with regard to foreign policy, including helping to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland.

In one of the most significant changes, the ministries of Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform are to be re-united.

In addition, he has added two new departments: The Department of Culture, headed up by Heather Humphreys and the Department of Community & Rural Affairs, lead by Michael Ring.

The Taoiseach’s full statement reads as follows:

Nomination of Members of the Government

I beg leave to announce, for the information of the Dáil, that I have informed the President that the Dáil has nominated me to be the Taoiseach and that he has appointed me accordingly.

I move:

That Dáil Éireann approve the nomination by the Taoiseach of the following Deputies for appointment by the President to be members of the Government:-

Proinséas Mhic Gearailt Frances Fitzgerald

I also propose to nominate her as Tánaiste

Pascal Ó Donnchú Paschal Donohoe

Risteárd de Briotún Richard Bruton

Síomón Ó Cómhanaigh Simon Coveney

Cathal Ó Flannagáin Charles Flanagan

Heather Mhic Unfraidh Heather Humphreys

Síomón Ó hEarchaí Simon Harris

Micheál Ó Críod Michael Creed

Donnacha Ó Neachtain Denis Naughten

Seán de Rossa Shane Ross

Caitríona Zappone Katherine Zappone

Micheál Ó Rinn Michael Ring

Ríona Uí Dhochartaigh Regina Doherty

agus

and

Eoghan Ó Murchú Eoghan Murphy

I intend to assign Departments of State as follows:

Department of Enterprise & Innovation to: Frances Fitzgerald

Department of Finance and Department of Public Expenditure & Reform to: Paschal Donohoe

Department of Education & Skills to: Richard Bruton

Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade to: Simon Coveney

Department of Justice & Equality to: Charles Flanagan

A new Department of Culture to: Heather Humphreys

Department of Health to: Simon Harris

Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine to: Michael Creed

Department of Communications, Climate Action & Environment to: Denis Naughten

Department of the Transport, Tourism & Sport to: Shane Ross

Department of Children & Youth Affairs to: Katherine Zappone

A new Department of Community & Rural Affairs to: Michael Ring

Department of Employment & Social Protection to: Regina Doherty

Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government to: Eoghan Murphy

I propose to nominate Seamus Woulfe, S.C., for appointment by the President to be the Attorney General.

I also propose to nominate the following as Ministers of State who will attend Government meetings:

Deputy Joe McHugh as Government Chief Whip and Minister of State at the Department of Culture with responsibility for Gaeilge, Gaeltacht and the Islands

Deputy Paul Kehoe as Minister of State at the Department of the Taoiseach and the Department of Defence with special responsibility for Defence

Deputy Finian McGrath as Minister of State at the Department of Social Protection, the Department of Justice & Equality, and the Department of Health with special responsibility for Disability Issues

Deputy Mary Mitchell O’Connor as Minister of State at the Department of Education with special responsibility for Higher Education

