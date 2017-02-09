Valentine’s Day rescue package

With February being the coldest month of the year, our skin and hair takes a battering from the low moisture in the air and high central-heating. Follow my tips so come St Valentine’s Day, you’ll feel like radiant goddesses of love.

Continuous washing of hair can stimulate the sebaceous glands on the scalp, resulting in visible greasy, weigheddown hair. over-washing can strip the fibre leaving it dry, which results in a vicious cycle of washing. To help combat this, use a clay mask to draw out the impurities just as you would, a facial mask.

L’Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Pre-Shampoo Masque, from £6

This one-of-a-kind masque contains 30 per cent pure clay and absorbs the oils and impurities right at the scalp, leaving you with beautiful hair at the source. 1. Before washing your hair apply the Pre-shampoo Masque to dry hair focusing on the scalp and roots using your fingertips. Top-Tip: apply section-bysection, similar to how you would when colouring. 2. Leave to absorb for up to five minutes. 3. rinse until the water runs clear, follow with extraordinary Clay shampoo and Conditioner as normal.

Hair treatment – Olaplex in salons from £35, www.olplex.co.uk

so good that kim kardashian sleeps in it – it repairs hair from within. It’s like giving your hair back its virginity. Here’s how it works: 1. First, olaplex number 1: Bond Multiplier is used – this can be put on the hair as a stand-alone treatment, or if you’re getting your colour done, is mixed in with the colour and put straight onto your hair in foils. It can also be used during a perm. 2. olaplex number 2, Bond Perfector is then put on the hair and left for 20 minutes to ensure the treatment has fully penetrated and repaired the hair. 3. olaplex number 3. The third step is a take home treatment, which olaplex recommends you use once a week. apply to damp hair, comb through, and leave on for 10 minutes before washing as normal. If you want to maximise the effect, leave it in overnight (as kim k recommends).

Maria Nila Colour Refresh £10, www.marianila.com

This is what I would describe as lip-gloss for hair! a treatment nourishing masque with colour pigments that’s perfect for freshening and boosting hair. This gorgeous masque is free from sulphates and parabens and is made out of 100% vegan ingredients. The colour stays between 4-10 washes. application: shampoo your hair and apply the Color refresh to towel-dried hair. Let the product sit at least three minutes. rinse hair and finish with conditioner. Comes in a range of 10 colours. London-Irish makeup artist, Christine O’Donnell, who works at Charlotte Tilbury, gives her recommendations for the perfect Valentine’s Day look

Charlottes’ Magic Cream £70

This is Charlotte’s coveted secret formula adored backstage by models. Featuring her secret blend of patented ingredients, including BioNymph Peptide Complex, floral extracts and a hyaluronic acid booster, it lifts and floods the skin with moisture. The perfect basis for date day/night skin.

Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow £38.50

Use underneath foundation, or on its own for a relaxed, effortlessly dewy look, or on top of makeup through the day to give an instant pick-me-up. State-of-the-art Fluorescent Core Light Diffuser absorbs UV particles from the sun and reemits their energy as visible light, flooding the skin with powerful luminosity. Soft focus ceramic microspheres ‘roll’ into wrinkles and imperfections, scattering light to create an anti-age optical illusion. Wrinkles are disguised and tone corrected. Unique ‘multi-tasking’ antiage BioNymph Peptide Complex stimulates collagen production, improving elasticity while fighting free radicals. Sodium Hyaluronate forms a film of hyaluronic acid, while Wild Pansy extracts help renew over the skin to seal-in moisture. Floral accents of rosehip and camellia oils help regenerate, restructure and moisturise the skin

Charlotte Tilbury Instant Look In A Palette £49

1. Eye Prime: A youthful eye shadow in a colour-correcting, brightening pale rose hue which lasts all day.

2. Eye Enhance: Illuminates the eyelid in a natural glowing champagne shade.

3. Eye Smoke: Softly defines eyes in a universally flattering taupe shade, that can be built up for a natural smokey eye.

4. Face Bronzer: (in ‘Filmstar’) Defines cheekbone hollows, jawline and nose shape in a bronze which is natural-forall skin tones.

5. Cheek Swish: For a healthy glow in a tea rose hue to be applied on the apple of the cheek and blended out.

6. Cheek Pop: For a natural lit-from-within glow, an uplifting pretty pink applied to the apple of the cheeks.

7. Face Highlighter: Candlelight for the skin – applied to the outer C-section of the cheekbones, down the nose, on the bow of the lips and inner corners of the eyes. Use with Classic Eye Liner Audrey, Full Fat Lashes Mascara, and K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick Valentine.