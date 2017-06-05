McIlroy fit for US Open

World number two Rory McIlroy will compete at next month’s US Open after recovering from a rib injury which had threatened to rule him out.

The US Open winner originally sustained the injury in January but suffered a recurrence during the Players Championship, where he finished tied for 35th.

He was subsequently forced to withdraw from the European Tour’s PGA Championship and the Memorial tournament on the PGA Tour, and has been out of action since mid-May.

But having regained his fitness at the Quinta do Lago resort in Portugal, McIlroy has confirmed that he will take his place at Erin Hills in Wisconsin on 15-18 June.

He’ll form part of a strong Irish contingent alongside Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell and Wicklow golfer Paul Dunne, who came through qualifying.

Ready

McIlroy told The Guardian newspaper: “I am ready for Erin Hills and looking forward to playing there for the first time.

“The last few weeks have obviously been frustrating… but it was important I got back to a level of fitness where I felt like I could give myself the best possible chance at the US Open.

“As I have said many times before, majors will ultimately determine my golf career but I have had the rest of this busy season to consider as well.”

Good progress

McIlroy‏ tweeted on 5 June a video from his Portugal training camp of his free flowing swing and added: “Good progress made over the past 2 weeks in @Quinta_do_Lago Portugal. Excited for the US Open.”

McIlroy’s 2011 US Open success came at Bethesda, Maryland, when he finished eight strokes clear of the field. He’ll be aiming for a fifth major title of his career Erin Hills.

