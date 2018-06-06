US Catholic Church diocese pays out $210m

June 6, 2018

US Catholic Church diocese pays out $210m to 450 victims

The Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota last week said it had reached a $210 million (€179) settlement with hundreds of victims of clergy abuse after legal action lasting several years.

So great was the volume of abuse claims against it that the archdiocese filed for bankruptcy protection in 2015. The Archdiocese said last week the settlement would resolve all of those claims, conclude the bankruptcy process and establish a trust fund for 450 victims.

“Abuse survivors could expect payments soon after the court approves the plan. I am grateful for all of the victim survivors who have bravely come forward. I recognise that the abuse stole so much from you. The church let you down. I’m very sorry,” said Archbishop Bernard Hebda at a news conference.

Victims said a new State law in 2013 which allowed them to pursue claims which were ‘out of time’ or past the statute of limitations opened the floodgates by allowing for the filing of lawsuits in abuse cases dating back decades.

Experts told the Vatican in 2012 that the number of abused American minors is probably close to 100,000, with cases dating back to 1950, implicating thousands of clerics.

You may also be interested in: