Unknown aphrodisiac foods

It’s Monday, and as you sit at your desk or start your next work shift, thoughts of a sexy romp may be the farthest thing from your mind. But why not get into a sensual mindset and let your brain wander this miserable Monday?

To help you on your way we’ve listed a bunch of little known aphrodisiac food sources, which may give you a few ideas to whip up a flirty evening meal when you get home. Forget oysters and chocolate, we’ve tracked down other edibles that will get you in the mood in no time.

Bananas

Besides its phallic shape, bananas are full of enzyme bromelain, which triggers testosterone production. TV personality Dr. Oz also praises the fruit for its high levels of potassium and vitamin B, which boost energy.

Strawberries

As well as dipping them in chocolate and feeding them to your other half for a sweet treat, strawberries are great because they are rich in vitamin C, which helps keep blood flowing to all parts of the body. Adding a dark chocolate layer will also help blood flow, ensuring a night filled with passion!

Cherries

Finish your frisky fruit salad with a nice helping of cherries, which boast impressive levels of feel-good vitamins A, C and E. Cherries are also brimming with potassium, magnesium, folate, iron and the antioxidant melatonin, known for regulating your heart.

Chili peppers

Chilies can add heat to any dish, and they can also add some heat to bedroom activities too. Chilies stimulate nerve endings, increase circulation and stimulate endorphins, meaning a fiery night is definitely in store after chowing down on the food.

Salmon

The oily fish is known for being full of omega-3 fatty acids, but did you know that omega-3 is the building block of sex hormones in men and women? Add pumpkin seeds and flaxseeds to your salmon dish for even more of a boost.

