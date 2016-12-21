85,000 uninsured Irish cars

Drivers urged to care extra care as MIBI release insurance stats

People returning to Ireland for Christmas should be warned that over one in 14 cars on the roads there are uninsured.

The Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) reported that the number of uninsured cares on the roads has nearly doubled to over 150,000 in the space of five years.

They warned that drivers risked having their vehicles seized on the spot, an automatic court appearance, five penalty points and a significant fine.

In 2011, there were 85,062 uninsured private vehicles in Ireland. According to the figures there are now 151,392 on the roads.

It means that 7.4 per cent of the total 2,039,040 private vehicles are uninsured, or one in 13.51 cars.

That also shows an increase of 33,000 increase in the amount of uninsured cars on Irish roads in the last 12 months.

David Fitzgerald, chief executive of the MIBI, said the figures are of ‘a significant cause of concern’.

“Motorists need to understand just how significant a risk they are facing if they drive without insurance. If they were involved in an accident, the situation they face is even more severe,” he continued. “The rise in the number of uninsured private vehicles is a significant cause of concern. Uninsured vehicles operating on Irish roads represent a real threat to Irish road safety.

“Anyone who drives without insurance is rolling the dice in a very high stakes game. Given the jump in uninsured driving we thought it was important to bring further awareness to the full severity of the consequences uninsured motorists can expect.”