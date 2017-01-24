Uncapped trio make it on to Schmidt’s Six Nations panel

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has named three uncapped players, all from Munster, in his squad of 40 for the opening two games of the RBS 6 Nations.

Munster trio Niall Scannell, Rory Scannell and Andrew Conway are all in line to earn their first caps for Ireland for the first games against Scotland and Italy.

Impressive All three have been rewarded for a string of impressive performances for Munster with Conway in particular shining in his provinces’ weekend Champions Cup victory over Racing 92.

Niall Scannell is named in the forwards and is one of the three uncapped players in the squad. Scannell captained the Ireland U- 20s at the Junior World Championship in 2012 leading them to the semi final.

That U-20 squad also included the likes of Tadgh Furlong, Iain Henderson, Jack Conan and Luke McGrath who are all also named in the Ireland squad. Conway, who featured for the Ireland Wolfhounds in 2015 and Rory Scannell, brother of Niall, are the uncapped players named amongst the 18 backs in the squad.

Difficult decisions

Ireland travel to both Edinburgh and Rome over the course of first two rounds of this year’s Championship facing the Scots in Murrayfield on Saturday 4th February before flying to Rome to take on Conor O’Shea’s Italian side on Saturday 11th February.

Ireland Head Coach Joe Schmidt said: “It has been good to watch the players over the past two months and great to see many of them doing so well.

“As always there were some difficult decisions but we feel that the group is a good mix with a number of key players having good experience and a number of newer players having gained valuable experience and confidence during the summer tour to South Africa and the recent Guinness Series.”

Ireland Squad 2017 RBS 6 Nations Rnds 1 & 2

FORWARDS (22)

Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) 6 caps

Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) (c) 100 caps

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 1 cap

Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 8 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 11 caps

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 62 caps

Jamie Heaslip (Dublin University/Leinster) (vc) 91caps

Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 28 caps

Billy Holland (Cork Constitution/Munster) 1 cap

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 17 caps

Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster) 1 cap

Jack McGrath (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) 36 caps

Sean O’Brien (UCD/Leinster) 44 caps

Tommy O’Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster) 12 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Con/Munster) 37 caps

Donnacha Ryan (Shannon/Munster) 43 caps

John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 1 cap

Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) *

CJ Stander (Munster) 10 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 42 caps

James Tracy (UCD/Leinster) 1 cap

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 5 caps

BACKS (18)

Tommy Bowe (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster) 67 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster) *

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 54 caps

Craig Gilroy (Bangor/Ulster) 9 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 24 caps

Paddy Jackson (Dungannon/Ulster) 19 caps

Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 72 caps

Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 9 caps

Luke Marshall (Ballymena/Ulster) 9 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 1 cap

Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 1 cap

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 53 caps

Tiernan O’Halloran (Buccaneers/Connacht) 3 caps

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 3 caps

Rory Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) *

Jonathan Sexton (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 63 caps

Andrew Trimble (Ballymena/Ulster) 69 caps

Simon Zebo (Cork Constitution/Munster) 28 caps

*Denotes uncapped player