UK Irish wanted for handball

February 8, 2018

The Irish Olympic Handball Association is appealing to the Irish Diaspora to answer ‘Ireland’s Call’ for new players, with the possibility of being part of the team which competes at this summer’s European Championship in Austria.

The current Ireland U-18 team already includes one player born in Warrington and the association has now launched a drive to unearth more handball stars in England, with Irish roots.

The aim of the campaign is to form a database of overseas players who qualify through their parents, grandparents, or having been born in Ireland, to represent Ireland in international competition alongside players who are being developed in Ireland.

The association is looking to hear from any female or male handball players, but are particularly looking for boys born in 2000-2001.

The association is holding a training camp on 24-26 March in Gormanston, Co. Meath, to which new players will be invited to attend. In August, the Ireland U-18 Men’s team will travel to Austria to participate in the M18 EHF Championship for the first time.

Ireland’s U-18 Men are in Group A alongside Czech Republic, Turkey, Montenegro, Ukraine and Great Britain. The tournament takes place from 10-19 August.

“Handball has been growing very well in GB after the London Olympics and we have grown the sport in Ireland. We have many Irish based players, but still need some help from abroad.

“We hope with this firstever participation of an Irish Youth team at European level will kick start more development in Ireland.

“We have an enormous amount of handball knowledge in Ireland due to European migration and integration.”

Ireland’s senior squad is due to participate in the IHF Emerging Nations Championships in 2019.

The IOHA launches “Ireland’s Call” Campaign. Campaign will target Irish diaspora in an effort to strengthen National Squads. https://t.co/oVC884oDKr pic.twitter.com/Fax7BCMz4W — IOHA (@IrelandHandball) November 24, 2017

The campaign is currently active on the IOHA webpage www.olympichandball.org/ and Facebook www.facebook.com/Ireland-Handball/

To access the online data base and to add your details please follow this link www.olympichandball.org/playforireland/

For further information email ioha@olympichandball.org

