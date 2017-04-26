UK-Ireland deliveries 70% cut

Company aims to cut cost of UK-Ireland deliveries by 70%

One of the leading booking engines for shipping services in Europe has launched a new Irish service, which means customers here can save up to 70 per cent on transporting goods to Ireland.

Eurosender, who negotiate partnerships with major couriers across the continent, made the decision to enter the Irish market after an increase in queries to send things home from the expat community across Europe, with the biggest volume coming from Spain, Croatia, Denmark and Germany.

The company was founded by 25-year-old Tim Potočnik, who says the idea started when he was a student in Poland, and struggled to find reasonable, and easy, ways to transport his property from his home to university.

“When I was looking, everything was all really expensive. Or it was impossible to get a quote.

“I thought that there had to be something easier than this,” he says. “Traditional methods involved a lengthy process of calculating the final price, multiple phone calls, and a lack of transparency which translated into high costs and increased efficiencies.

“So I seen that there was a gap in the market that would make the shipping industry more accessible and customer oriented.

“And then I went about building relationships with big courier companies.”

And that is what he has created. An easy-to-use site that gives instant quotes on its homepage for people looking to price around, and is done by the package, or pellet. Users of Eurosender standard shipping services can easily order through the website, selecting the three parameters; country of pickup, country of delivery and item weight. The system automatically generates a final price, which will not increase throughout the booking procedure. By aggregating the demands for shipping services, Eurosender is in a position to offer its customers a transparent, efficient and cost effective option when transporting goods to and from Ireland.

“The idea to create a system such as Eurosender was born out of frustration with the complexity and cost of shipping between European cities.

“We created a platform for aggregating the demands for shipping services. This means that we have united Terms and conditions which apply no matter which courier company performs the delivery service and we act on behalf of the customer if any issues with the transportation arise.

Reaping benefits

“Our focus is on economy of time thanks to the simple ordering process, which means Eurosender is not just a comparison website, but it assigns the courier company depending on the price ratio.

“Our service is proven to be cost effective and we are happy to introduce it to the Irish market.”

Since launching in 2014, the business now operates across 30 European counties and has experienced year on year growth of 400 per cent. And the company’s expansion plans will, in addition, see them move towards cargo and containers in the short-term. Customers can use the booking engine to book a door to door service, with Euorsender offering the best option based on price, quality and speed through its agreements with established couriers such as DHL, Kuehne+Nagel, GLS, DPD, Chronopost.

“At first these companies were having to trust me because I was just starting out, but they are reaping the benefits too. We have everyone from people moving house, to small businesses, even to people who have excess baggage for a long-term holiday using our service.”

And if something goes wrong with a delivery, how is the customer protected?

“All packages are automatically insured up to €200, but there is an option for bigger cover. If you were to book a flight or a hotel through a price comparison website, you wouldn’t blame them, or seek resolution through them when the airline or venue messed up. This is kind of the equivalent for us.

“But, as we are the client to the courier service then we can help facilitate the mediation process. I think because we are such a new-concept business people will get their head around how purpose as time goes on. We are the booking agent, who facilitate you to use the courier’s service.”

Since its launch three years ago, the company has become a rapidly expanding booking engine, specialized for shipping various items such as freight transport, luggage, packages, parcels, sporting equipment and more throughout the EU. And Potočnik says that the decision to open up into the Irish market is ‘demandled’.

“We have seen a steady increase in the number of traffic to and from Ireland. Thanks to the high number of expats living here, the volume of shipments has been in continuous growth over the past few months.

“We’re just getting started with marketing activities in Ireland, and we have already registered several hundred companies that use our delivery service on a daily basis.

“The most popular routes for Irish companies are to and from Sweden, Germany and Portugal, followed by the UK.”

