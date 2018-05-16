Music this month at the Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith

May 16, 2018

The Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith has two special concerts in May that are not to be missed

On Saturday 19 May there will be a rare appearance by Sligo’s dynamic folk orchestra NoCrows starring the Steve Wickham, fresh from his tour with The Waterboys. Steve showed what a virtuoso musician he is at their recent performance at the London Palladium (see last week’s the Irish World).

NoCrows is an internationally acclaimed dynamic folk orchestra from Sligo’s diverse and vibrant music scene. Comprising seven musicians, from Ireland, Switzerland, Mallorca and Russia – Felip Carbonell, Ray Coen, Anna Houston, Eddie Lee, Oleg Ponomarev and Steve Wickham – NoCrows blends high energy ‘Irish trad’ with jazz, rock, Latin, gypsy, rumba, classical and Balkan sounds.

Their live shows have been applauded all over Ireland and Europe as ‘a ‘fast and furious, infectious musical force’. This will be their first time playing London.

On Wednesday 23 May there will be a rare appearance by Dublin singer songwriter Daoiri Farrell of whom producer and musician Donal Lunny said: “Daoiri is one of the most important traditional singers to emerge from Ireland in the last decade.”

Daoirí, who has been featured in the Irish World, won two BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards last year. He has performed at The Royal Albert Hall, The Cambridge Folk Festival and at this year’s ‘Celtic Connections.

He recently toured with ‘The Transatlantic Sessions and is undoubtedly one on the biggest emerging folk and trad talents to come out of Ireland in recent years. This is a great chance to see and hear him play live in a small intimate setting. Don’t miss it.

Tickets £12.00 / £10.00. Doors 7.30pm. Music Starts 8.00pm. Tickets available from www.irishculturalcentre.co.uk