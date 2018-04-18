Twelve hour Céilíthon in Kilburn

A twelve hour marathon céilí, or céilíthon, will be held on Saturday 28 April, from 12pm to 12 midnight, at the Mazenod Social Club, Mazenod Avenue, Kilburn, London NW6 4LS.

The ‘epic’ Irish music, dance and song event is to raise funds for the the Camden-Tulla Music Exchange Project which supports more than 50 teenage traditional Irish musicians from East Clare and from London areas.

Those attending are welcome to join for the whole event or for part of the day.

• 12-3pm: Tea, cakes, and a ‘music across the generations sing-a-long’ with Derry’s Anthony McGrath, traditional Irish music performance, and simple ceili dances for young (and old) family members.

• 3-6pm: Set Dancing Céilí with London’s McNamara Céilí Band, featuring Gary Connolly (accordion), Karen Ryan (fiddle) and Pete Quinn (piano)

• 6-8pm: Concert of Traditional Irish Music featuring Meitheal Cheoil students,

• 8-11pm: Céilí for all to live music with caller Martin Faherty.

There will also be traditional music sessions in the club lounge at 3pm hosted by Meitheal Cheoil musicians and at 9pm hosted by Conor Whelton (accordion) and friends

Tickets are £10 and £5 under- 18s from: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ceilithonfundraiser-tickets-44600962680.

Ticket price gains admission to events in the Main Hall during any part of the event and readmission will be allowed at any time.

