Calling all men….your Blind Date awaits

Looking for love, or if you just fancy being on television, well, this could be your opportunity fellas. TV3 are desperately looking for single men to take part in their version of the famed tv show Blind Date, with Ireland’s top funnyman Al Porter stepping into the role of mischievous matchmaker.

But there may not be much love-matching going on with TV3 bosses admitting to a shortage of male contestants, having already being inundated with applications from women.

So now’s your chance fellas.

“The only issue we have had with Blind Date is that we need more men,” A TV3 spokesperson told The Irish Sun.

“We have been inundated with women but men aren’t applying in anything like the same number.”

Lack of interest

Applications to appear on the show opened last month with producers said to be surprised by the lack of interest shown by men, in comparison to their female applications.

The closing date for applicants to the show is 30 June, so it’s not too late to apply lads, with filming due to commence later this summer at The Helix in Dublin. It’s scheduled to hit our screens this autumn.

Click HERE to find out how to apply to be a contestant on the show.

Unveiled as the show’s host in May, Al Porter commented at the time: “I’m beyond delighted this is happening and leaped at the chance to do it!

“Since I was a kid on stage in the Olympia all I’ve ever wanted to do was cheer people up and entertain as many people as possible. I remember watching shows like Blind Date with Cilla as my Mam ironed and my Nana laughed and it doing just that – cheering us all up!

“To think I’ve the opportunity to be welcomed into people’s homes each week on TV3 for a bit of shiny, silly fun is a privilege and I hope people love it! Most fun for me, is like my Panto and radio work, Blind Date on TV3 will be broad fun, family entertainment! …Now, to practice saying “what’s your name, where do you come from?!”

However, if being the focus of all that romantic attention isn’t quite up your street, then there’s still the chance of being part of the show’s studio audience, and TV3 are inviting people to apply.

You and your friends can apply for tickets on the TV3 website HERE.

Tickets for the Blind Date live studio audience are complimentary and allocation will be on a first come, first served basis.

You might also be interested in this article