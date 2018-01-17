TV Appeal for Joe Deacy murder info

January 17, 2018

TV appeal to catch St Albans man’s killers GAA player Joe Deacy died after attack in Mayo

Gardai in Mayo are to make a TV appeal in Ireland for information leading to the conviction of the killer or killers of 21-year old St Albans GAA player Joe Deacy.

Joe, who played for St Colmcille’s, was found with serious head injuries outside a house in Gortnasillagh, Swinford, in the early hours of Sunday 13 August last year.

Mr Deacy’s grandfather came from Bohola and he often visited the county and was an enthusiastic supporter of the county side.

The young player was rushed to Mayo University Hospital and then to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin – which specializes in head injuries and brain trauma – but was pronounced dead later that day.

His death is being treated as murder and two men taken into custody and questioned under Section 4 of Ireland’s Criminal Justice Act in November but were later released.

Televised appeal

Detectives will make their televised appeal on RTÉ’s Crimecall later this month on 29 January Mr Deacy’s club St Colmcille’s said Joe’s family had been in Dublin to record the programme.

In an appeal on Facebook the club said it hoped as many people as possible would watch it in the hope some will come forward with information: “The show goes out on Monday, 29th January and the aim is to get as many people to watch the show in the hope that someone somewhere may just talk.

“We lost Joe, tragically, last year. He was just 2 1 years of age. “Since then, there has been no outcome from the investigation that followed his death.

“We appreciate that we are all in England, but if we can all spread the word, then someone you tell may tell someone else which may just trigger something.

“It’s a long shot but it is where we’re at and Joe deserves a break and so does his family for some sort of peace of mind and closure”.

The club said Mr Deacy had “an amazing energy and a real lust for life …it is difficult t o say goodbye to anyone at any age but when it happens to someone so young it is especially difficult. “Joe had a bright future ahead of him.

He was a great friend and people were drawn to his character, his humour and outlook on life.”