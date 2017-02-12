Trouble tanning your feet? We have the answer!

Fake tanning has never been so easy. From 360 degree spray technology, to one hour tan time, we’ve never had it so good! But one area that we still haven’t perfected is tanning our tootsies. Unlike our bronzed limbs, feet are always a mixture of pasty white skin and orange gloops in between each toe. But St. Tropez tanning and skin finishing expert Emma Kotch wants to make terribly tanned feet a thing of the past, so has given us her expert opinion on how to get it right.

To begin with she suggests a full body scrub before a tanning session, buffing skin the night before rather that in the hours leading up to application.

“I would scrub your lower feet and even sleep in socks with, like what’s left at the end of Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Cream you’ve got all that goop at the end of it, or something really moisturising,” she advised to Cover Media. “Or if you put thick socks on afterwards, it will just be extra moisturising. You can also put a bit of Vaseline, or something similar, as a barrier.

“Put heavy moisturiser or Vaseline on the really dry bits, because a tan will always, always cling to dry skin! Even eczema. So put something on that’s going to be a barrier, so it doesn’t adhere.”

Next she suggests not going too close to the toes when bronzing your body. Blend your tan of choice, whether it’s mousse, cream or spray, down close to your toes, but stop before you actually touch them.

“Rinse your hands off and then I would put moisturiser over the toes, in between each one, so you can fade the tan in,” she said. “You probably don’t need any on your toes really, just fade it from your foot. Or pat very lightly so you get hardly any.

“Also don’t put any tan on dry lines anywhere, just use something heavily moisturising around there.”

© Cover Media