Tributes paid to former London footballer Scott Doran

January 2, 2019

By Damian Dolan

Tributes have been paid to former London footballer Scott Doran, who has passed away at the age of 44.

Doran enjoyed a long and distinguished career in the Wexford county jersey, over a 14-year period, before emigrating to London in 2004.

He played for football for Neasden Gaels and hurled for Fr Murphy’s.

That year, “some fine scoring performances at corner forward” saw Doran help Fr Murphy’s reach its fifth senior hurling championship final in six years, only to lose out to Robert Emmetts.

2004 also saw him make his debut for London in the Exiles’ Connacht Championship quarter-final defeat to Galway at Ruislip. He topped scored for London with three points.

He also got on the scoresheet in London’s subsequent Round 1 qualifier defeat to Dublin at Parnell Park.

The following year he came within a whisker of helping the Exiles to a shock victory over Roscommon in Connacht.

Roscommon defeated Noel Dunning’s London by 0-12 to 1-8 at Ruislip, but had to withstand a late scare three minutes from time when Doran’s late punched effort rattle the Roscommon crossbar.

Fr Murphy’s posted on social media: “The club would like to express its sincere condolences to Scott’s family and friends and everyone connected with his home town and GAA club Kilmore GAA club.”

Posting on its Facebook page, Neasden Gaels described Doran as a “heroic” and “brilliant player” with “skill and passion”.

Long-serving Neasden Gaels member Keith Geraghty, said: “A legend of a player over some of the best years ever for Neasden Gaels. RIP lad”.

Former London goalkeeper Brian McBrearty posted on Twitter: “Shocked at this news played against and with Scott and he was a brilliant footballer and a lovely fella RIP Scott Doran”.

London GAA said: “London GAA is Saddened to learn of the death of Scott Doran. The Wexford native represented London in the 2005 Connacht Championship may he Rest In Peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Doran made his Wexford debut in October 1992 and scored 25-174 in 103 competitive appearances, before leaving the panel after the completion of the 2004 National Football League campaign.

He made a further five appearances for the Model County when he made a shock return to the panel in 2007.

He enjoyed title success with his hometown club, Kilmore, in 2003 when they won a junior title. Paying tribute, the club described Doran as its “greatest ever player”.

The club posted: “What most people didn’t know was Scott had broken his jaw in the semi-final and then would go on to lead the team to a Leinster final while still suffering from the same injury.

“For anyone lucky enough to see Scott play memories will be plentiful, cherish them as you seen a magician in action. Scott possessed a wand of a left foot, a brain too fast for many and the strength of a lion.”

Wexford GAA said: “The Wexford GAA Community is in shock & saddened to hear the news this evening of the passing of Scott Doran, aged 44, Scott Who is nationally recognised as one of our top footballers & wore the purple and gold jersey for over 14 years our Thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Doran is survived by parents Nick and Pauline, brother Martin, wife Geri and children.

