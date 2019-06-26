Tributes paid to late London GAA stalwart Tom Ryan

06/26/2019

London Wexford Association and Fr Murphy’s hurling club have led the tributes to Tom Ryan, who passed away recently.

From Galbally, Curralcloe, Co. Wexford, Tom, formerly of Clonroche, was a founder member of Fr. Murphy’s in November 1958 along with his brother Jim and other fellow Wexford exiles.

“He was a big part of the early success of the club both on and off the field and once retired filled many roles on the club board including chairman before he returned home to Wexford,” said Fr Murphy’s.

Tom attended the club’s 60th Anniversary Dinner Dance in Wexford last year where he accepted a presentation from Fr Murphy’s Life President, Josie O’Leary, to mark 59 years since Fr. Murphy’s first junior championship win.

Tom was also a founding member of the London Wexford Association, and was its life president.

He came to London when he was 18 and settled in Cricklewood and later moved on to Forty Road in Wembley. He set up his own company, New Ross Construction.

Tom is survived by his wife Nuala, sons John and Paul, and daughters Marguerite and Fiona and grandchildren, sons-in-law and sister Mary.

London Wexford Association President Michael Sills, said: “Tom was a great character and was always a pleasure to be in his company once you go out with him you would never know where you would end up.

“Tom possessed a mountain of knowledge regarding GAA matters. I will miss him and his witty ways.”