Tributes paid to Irish Snowdonia mountain rescuer

October 4, 2017

Tributes paid to Irish mountain rescuer who died in Snowdonia

A mountain rescue team member from Ireland has died after an accident while training in northern Wales.

Kevin Hallahan, 43, of the Dublin and Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team (DWMRT), was on Crib Goch in Snowdonia National Park when the accident happened last Saturday morning.

His team released a tribute and statement on their Facebook page, giving their ‘deepest sympathies’ to his family.

“The members of Dublin and Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team (DWMRT) are deeply shocked following the tragic loss of our dear friend and teammate, Kevin Hallahan, in a fatal accident.”

They said that since joining DWMRT he had ‘quickly established himself as a valued and highly motivated team member’.

“He was a skilled and experienced mountaineer who selflessly applied his knowledge to help those in need. Kevin could be relied upon to complete any task efficiently and safely, always looking out for his teammates.

“He was a man who cared for those around him, supporting and mentoring, with a kind word and his friendly smile,” they said.

“We offer our deepest sympathies at this tragic time to Kevin’s family, his parents Marie and Anthony, his sister Pamela, and brother Tony, and to his many friends.

“Our thoughts, in particular, are with Kevin’s wife and daughters, to whom he was devoted. DWMRT will do all we can to support Kevin’s family in the difficult weeks and months ahead. He was a wonderful person who will be sorely missed by all who were privileged to know him.”

They thanked Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team, Caernarfon coastguard helicopter, and North Wales Police after they were all called to the incident.

Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team said: “Yesterday afternoon we were called to this incident on Crib Goch.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to Kevin’s family, friends and team mates – our thoughts are with all of you at this terribly difficult time. Rest in Peace Kevin.”

