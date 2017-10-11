Tributes to former Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave

October 11, 2017
File Photo Liam Cosgraves Funeral. Former Fine Gael Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave speaking at the Fine Gael 50th Anniversary in 1983. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects to former Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave, who passed away last week.

Before his death at the age of 97, he was the oldest surviving former head of state, having been Taoiseach from between 1973 to 1977.

In accordance with the wishes of the Cosgrave family, the Dublin requiem mass was not a State funeral.

07/10/2017. Funeral mass of Liam Cosgrave funeral. Pictured the Irish Defence Forces Guard Of Honour carry the Coffin of the former Taoisach Liam Cosgrave into the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham this morning at his Funeral Mass. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

It took place at the Church of the Annunciation in Rathfarnham and the Goldenbridge Cemetery in Inchicore, where his father, WT Cosgrave, the country’s first head of government, had his State funeral 52 years ago.

18/12/2007. Unveiling a bust of former Taoiseach and minister for foreign affairs, Liam Cosgrave. Liam Cosgrave, on the unveiling of his bust which was officialy unvield by minister for Foreign Affairs in Iveagh House Dublin. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, members of the Government, and former taoisigh attended the funeral.

Military policemen carried the coffin, which was not draped in the tricolour, into the church and the Army band led the funeral procession to the cemetery after the mass.

A firing party fired a three volley salvo close to the grave and the Last Post and Reveille was performed after the burial.

He is survived by his three children Mary, Liam and Ciaran.

