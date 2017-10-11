Tributes to former Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave

October 11, 2017

Leading figures pay tribute to former Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave

Hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects to former Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave, who passed away last week.

Before his death at the age of 97, he was the oldest surviving former head of state, having been Taoiseach from between 1973 to 1977.

In accordance with the wishes of the Cosgrave family, the Dublin requiem mass was not a State funeral.

It took place at the Church of the Annunciation in Rathfarnham and the Goldenbridge Cemetery in Inchicore, where his father, WT Cosgrave, the country’s first head of government, had his State funeral 52 years ago.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, members of the Government, and former taoisigh attended the funeral.

Military policemen carried the coffin, which was not draped in the tricolour, into the church and the Army band led the funeral procession to the cemetery after the mass.

A firing party fired a three volley salvo close to the grave and the Last Post and Reveille was performed after the burial.

He is survived by his three children Mary, Liam and Ciaran.

