Tributes paid to “visionary” late promoter John Reynolds

October 26, 2018

john reynolds promoter

Tributes across Ireland continue to pour in following the sudden death of John Reynolds, the “visionary” concert promoter, co-founder of Electric Picnic and former Boyzone manager.

The 52-year-old from Co Longford, a nephew of former Fianna Fáil taoiseach Albert Reynolds, was found dead in his apartment in Milltown, south Dublin, on Thursday evening.

In a statement, his family confirmed he had died, expressing their sadness. “It is with great sadness that the Reynolds family confirm the sudden death of John Reynolds of POD this evening.”

Mr Reynolds followed in the footsteps of his father Jim Reynolds and his uncle Albert Reynolds, who ran a dance hall and country and western music empire across the country.

Mr Reynolds was best known for setting up the Electric Picnic music festival and for once owning POD nightclub on Harcourt Street.

Figures from the Irish music and media scenes, as well as from politicians including taoiseach Leo Varadakar, have expressed their grief at his death, extending their sympathies to Mr Reynold’s family.

He was also instrumental in launching one of the most successful boy bands of all time in Boyzone. When a young booking agent Louis Walsh had the idea to form an Irish Take That, Mr Reynolds gave £10,000 towards the project.

When he staged Electric Picnic for the first time in 2004 it was a new festival experience for Irish concertgoers. The event, held in Stradbally Hall, Co Laois, was billed as a “boutique” festival and ran for just one day.

