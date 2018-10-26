Tributes paid to “visionary” late promoter John Reynolds

October 26, 2018

Tributes across Ireland continue to pour in following the sudden death of John Reynolds, the “visionary” concert promoter, co-founder of Electric Picnic and former Boyzone manager.

The 52-year-old from Co Longford, a nephew of former Fianna Fáil taoiseach Albert Reynolds, was found dead in his apartment in Milltown, south Dublin, on Thursday evening.

In a statement, his family confirmed he had died, expressing their sadness. “It is with great sadness that the Reynolds family confirm the sudden death of John Reynolds of POD this evening.”

Mr Reynolds followed in the footsteps of his father Jim Reynolds and his uncle Albert Reynolds, who ran a dance hall and country and western music empire across the country.

Mr Reynolds was best known for setting up the Electric Picnic music festival and for once owning POD nightclub on Harcourt Street.

Figures from the Irish music and media scenes, as well as from politicians including taoiseach Leo Varadakar, have expressed their grief at his death, extending their sympathies to Mr Reynold’s family.

Very sorry to hear the news. Man who gave us all so many great experiences from the POD to EP. Ireland is less today for his passing. https://t.co/UqHC5SDizS — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) October 26, 2018

Just heard about John Reynolds, my condolences 2 his family & friends. U may not have heard of John before, but if u’ve been 2 Electric Picnic, Forbidden Fruit, shows at Pod Venues in dublin, then u know John’s work. He gave me a lot of shows when i was starting out. So sad. RIP — JamesVincentMcMorrow (@jamesvmcmorrow) October 25, 2018

Saddened to hear of the death of John Reynolds. One of the first gigs he promoted was The Stunning in Moate, Co. Westmeath around 1993. He changed the face of festivals in Ireland with #ElectricPicnic & was about to do it all again with #AllTogetherNow. RIP. — Steve Wall (@stevethewall) October 25, 2018

I am completely devastated at the death of an old, old friend tonight, John Reynolds. I can’t really take it in. Far too soon. Can still hear him at the kitchen table here, telling stories, full of infectious enthusiasm, planning the next festival. Heartbroken. RIP Gino. — David McWilliams (@davidmcw) October 25, 2018

He was also instrumental in launching one of the most successful boy bands of all time in Boyzone. When a young booking agent Louis Walsh had the idea to form an Irish Take That, Mr Reynolds gave £10,000 towards the project.

When he staged Electric Picnic for the first time in 2004 it was a new festival experience for Irish concertgoers. The event, held in Stradbally Hall, Co Laois, was billed as a “boutique” festival and ran for just one day.