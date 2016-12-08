Treating skin redness

Red, irritated skin can hit all year round and can be at its worst when the weather is cold and windy or hot and humid, sucking all moisture out of your complexion.

If you want to try to avoid such a problem, some experts have shared their top tips on keeping your face clear and calm.

Dr Adam Friedmann, consultant dermatologist at The Harley Street Dermatology Clinic, is aware of how difficult it is to look after skin, especially during the transition between seasons.

“It’s always good to moisturise as often as possible especially before going out in the wind and cold as this retains the skin moisture,” he told Cover Media, also advising people to avoid irritants like scented wipes, soaps and fragrances. “Use soap substitutes and fragrance-free, hypoallergenic products. Wash with creams instead of soaps such as aqueous cream or dermol.”

Aesthetic practitioner and cosmetic dermatologist to the stars, Natali Kelly, strongly suggests applying SPF all year round too, as UV rays can still damage on cloudy days. However, rather than using a moisturiser or product with SPF in it, Natali insists actual sunscreen is best.

“These contain the active ingredients, zinc oxide and titanium dioxide,” she pointed out. “They are mineral and work as physical filters to deflect and shield the UV rays from penetrating the skin. They are a great to protect sensitive skins, such as rosacea, and can help to reduce the redness and inflammation associated with this.”

Skincare expert Seena Seka, from Linco Care, has some valuable suggestions too. Like Dr Friedmann, Seena stresses the importance of moisturising to maintain a healthy glow and also suggests exfoliating to get rid of any dead skin building up.

However, Dr Friedmann notes that if problems persist despite these tips, it could be conditions like mild eczema, seborrhoeic dermatitis or acne rosacea, and suggests seeking a dermatologist for treatment.

“Rosacea is a type of acne that tends to cause persistent redness over a lengthy period of time, hence the term ‘acne rosacea’. Some people simply use the term to refer to facial redness, but dermatologists do not,” he explained.

