Best ways to treat severe sunburn

Irish complexions and the sun don’t mix very successfully. When you find yourself red raw from the scorching sun, nothing is fun anymore. It’s hard to know how to treat it without inflaming the skin and doing more damage. Here are some ways you can help ease the pain.

Painkillers

Don’t underestimate the relief painkillers can bring as with sunburn can come swelling, which is where ibuprofen can be a vital help. Aspirin will also tackle the stinging and soreness, and help reduce inflammation, and because they’re non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs they are available to purchase in chemists – just be sure to have a snack with them as it isn’t recommended to take these medications on an empty stomach.

Moisturise

Sunburnt skin flakes, as all the moisture has been zapped out of the cells to leave a dry, sensitive surface. There are countless after-sun products on the market but normal body cream or lotion will also do the job; it’s the ingredients that are important. Go for un-perfumed options that won’t irritate, or if you do want a scent make it a natural one that will help, like lavender, camomile, tea tree or aloe vera, all of which are known for their healing properties.

Make water your best friend

Another way you can hydrate yourself is by drinking plenty of water. Try to avoid boozing it up if you’re on holiday until the worst is out the way as the more dehydrated you are inside, the bigger impact it will have on the outside.

A cool shower will soothe your sunburn too, especially if the showerhead is set on a light sprinkling rather than a powerful gush of water that could hurt your skin, or try a cold compress like a flannel on the area.

Stay away from the sun

This one goes without saying, but some people are naive enough to jump straight back into the rays once their burns aren’t as bright as they were. Even if the affected area is covered you may still do some damage, and nothing is more uncomfortable than clothes stuck to your sore skin.

Sit in the shade and only venture out into the sun when you have to, making each outing speedy so no harm is done.

Eat antioxidants

Berries boast the most antioxidants compared to an array of other foods, and the antioxidants are known to flush out nasty toxins in the body. A fear that comes with sunburn is skin cells mutating, possibly leading to cancer so by filling up on berries and other foods that have antioxidants wherever you can play a part in preventing this from happening.

