Tours of LÉ James Joyce ship for St. Patrick’s week

03/12/2019

The LÉ James Joyce, one of Ireland’s new naval ships built in Britain, will visit London this week, and will be open for visitors at selected times at her berth located at the Queen’s Walk on the Thames.

The ship will berthed alongside the HMS Belfast from this Thursday 14 March until Sunday 17 March, Saint Patrick’s Day.

Irish World readers are invited to visit the ship, the pride of the Irish Defence Forces, which was built here in the UK.

To join one of the free tours of the LÉ James Joyce, please go to the HMS Belfast entrance shop and speak to one of the uniformed Irish naval officers there. Guided tours will be given to groups of 10-15.

The L.É. JAMES JOYCE is a state-of-the-art Offshore Patrol Vessel designed and built to the specifications of the Irish Defence Forces in Appledore Shipyard, Devon. She was commissioned into Ireland’s naval fleet in September 2015. Since then she has patrolled the Irish coast.

She has also deployed to Ireland’s Defence Forces mission in the Mediterranean in support of Operation Sophia, including rescuing and recovering refugees and enforcing the UN Arms Embargo off the coast of Libya, as part of the EU’s comprehensive approach to disrupt trafficker/smuggler networks within the Mediterranean.

James Joyce was a novelist and poet, considered to be one of the most influential writers in the modernist tradition of the 20th century and is best known for his novels Ulysses, Finnegans Wake, A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man and his short-story collection Dubliners.

Open Day Hours:

Thursday 14 March: 10:00-12:00 / 14:00-17:00

Friday 15 March: 10:00-12:00 / 14:00-17:00

Saturday 16 March: 10:00-12:00 / 14:00-17:00

Sunday 17 March: 10:00-12:00 / 14:00-17:00