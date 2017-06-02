Hotel staff to take Tough Mudder Challenge for charity

Staff at Clayton Crown Hotel in Cricklewood, London, have been hitting the gym in preparation for taking the Tough Mudder Challenge to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The Clayton Crown Hotel team will tackle Tough Mudder North West and its gruelling 12 mile course and 20 obstacles with the aim of raising £2,000 for the world renowned children’s hospital.

The team is made of Louise Dalton (Revenue Manager), Shane Rose (Bar Manager), Patrick Hogan (Operations Manager), Slawek Mazurkiewicz (Accounts), Bozena Porebska (Conference & Banqueting Manager) and Darek Porebska (Conference & Banqueting Supervisor) and is already hard in training.

Biggest challenge

Harry Stallwood, Director of Sales & Marketing at Clayton Crown Hotel, said “Throughout last year the whole of 2016 the team took park in many events to raise funds for Great Ormond Street, but this will be our biggest challenge yet.

“The team that are taking part in the challenge aren’t the healthiest bunch of people in the world, however, training, or shall I say the pain, has started and the team are going the extra mile to make sure that they are ready for the challenge ahead.

“Most of the team aren’t really sporty so to run a half marathon and tackle over 20 obstacles including electric fences, muddy water pits, and many more is a huge test of endurance and commitment to the charitable cause.”

World class

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity raises money to enable the hospital to provide world class care and to pioneer new treatments and cures for childhood illnesses.

They look after more than 268,000 children every year and need our support to continue the great work they do looking after the sick children and their families.

To follow the team’s story or to donate visit the team’s Justgiving page click HERE.

You might also be interested in this article