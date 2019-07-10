Tommy McKenna RIP

07/10/2019

The Irish World, and the Irish community in Manchester, are saddened to learn of the death of local businessman, promoter and philanthropist Tommy McKenna.

Tommy, originally from Crossmaglen, was a founder member of Irish Community Care, and its long-time chair, and the local Monaghan Association.

He was a successful businessman with his company R&M Developments and was the owner of the immensely popular New Ardri Club in Hulme, a long-standing Irish venue, which he bought from Jim Connell in 1978.

The original Ardri club was the former College Cinema on Coupland St, Chorlton- Cum-Medlock, which offered roulette, cabaret and wrestling.

Tommy’s New Ardri ballroom introduced many rising pop bands but was also known for bringing all the big Irish bands.

It was eventually demolished to make way for a business park.

Tommy was as well known for his own generosity to local good causes as his impressive ability to fundraise.

He was a welcome and popular supporter at every county association dinner dance, as well as various GAA events, Irish festivals and the Federation of Irish Societies.

The Irish World, and its publisher Paddy Cowan, extend our deepest condolences to Tommy’s wife Regina, daughters Regina and Siobhan, and son Thomas (Tommy Jr) and the extended McKenna family.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam