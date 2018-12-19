Tommy Harrell – Funeral arrangements

December 19, 2018

Tommy Harrell Funeral arrangements

The Funeral arrangements for former London GAA chairperson and Fr Murphy’s president Tommy Harrell have been confirmed

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Parlour: 49 Oldfield Lane South, Greenford, Middlesex, UB6 9LB – from 3pm on Thursday 3rd January 2019.

Arriving at St. Josephs Church, 191 High Road, Harrow Weald, HA3 5EA at 7pm on Thursday 3rd January 2019; followed by drinks at McGovern Park, West End Rd, Ruislip HA4 6QX

Funeral Mass Friday 4th January at 10am; Burial afterwards at Mill Hill Cemetery, Milespit Hill, London, NW7 2RR; Following the burial you are all invited to The Claddagh Ring, 10 Church Rd, Hendon, London NW4 4EA

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to St. Luke’s Hospice, Kenton Grange.

Tommy Harrell 1942-2018 – Tribute to a great London Gael

