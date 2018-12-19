Tommy Harrell – Funeral arrangements
The Funeral arrangements for former London GAA chairperson and Fr Murphy’s president Tommy Harrell have been confirmed
Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Parlour: 49 Oldfield Lane South, Greenford, Middlesex, UB6 9LB – from 3pm on Thursday 3rd January 2019.
Arriving at St. Josephs Church, 191 High Road, Harrow Weald, HA3 5EA at 7pm on Thursday 3rd January 2019; followed by drinks at McGovern Park, West End Rd, Ruislip HA4 6QX
Funeral Mass Friday 4th January at 10am; Burial afterwards at Mill Hill Cemetery, Milespit Hill, London, NW7 2RR; Following the burial you are all invited to The Claddagh Ring, 10 Church Rd, Hendon, London NW4 4EA
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to St. Luke’s Hospice, Kenton Grange.