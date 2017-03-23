‘It’s been a long road…but a great road’

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Singer Tommy Fleming reflects on a twenty-five year career as he embarks on his anniversary tour

Tommy Fleming has said he has no intention of calling time on his career any time soon, as he embarks on the British leg of his 25th anniversary tour.

The 46-year-old singer will play eight shows across England to celebrate a quarter of a century in the business. And while he hopes to continue performing for many more years to come, he said it is scarcely believable that he has already been around for so long.

“It’s been a long road, but a great road. There have been ups and downs but the ups have outweighed the downs by far,” he said. “It’s crazy to think that it’s been 25 years to be honest. It was always a case of taking things one year at a time but, before you know it, something that this is on top of you.”

The Sligo native has performed in New York’s Carnegie Hall and Sydney Opera House and has sold millions of albums worldwide. But he said it is the satisfaction he sees on the faces of the audience members at all his live shows which provides the greatest motivation.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play at some great venues around the world but I suppose one of the biggest highlights is the feeling that when you go on a tour, there are going to be people who want to come and see you. That’s a huge stamp of approval for me,” he explained.

He has also ventured into acting during his career and comes into these shows off the back of a successful run of the musical ‘Paddy’. Telling the familiar story of an Irishman who travels to live and work in the UK, the play was met with positive reviews and Tommy described the response as “incredible”. He intends to take up more acting roles in the future but added that he is looking forward to returning to his original comfort zone.

“I’m back to doing what I know best, which is being an entertainer on stage,” he said. “During these shows there’ll be a lot of the old songs and some of the new ones. There are some which I hadn’t sung in years and it’s been amazing to go back to them because they were so inspiring to me.”

Tommy will continue to approach each year as he always done; in a pragmatic manner, always looking to move forward. He intends to line up more shows in the UK and explained how instead of coming over once a year, he would look to come over at least twice a year and into areas he is less familiar with.

“I’ve never had an end in sight, I still don’t. We’re constantly thinking about what we’re doing next month, what we are doing next year,” he said. “There are no plans to call it a day just yet. I’m 46 so, please God, I’ve got plenty of years left in me.”And the “Voice of Ireland” explained how he doesn’t harbour any regrets about the roads he has taken since every decision he makes defines him as a person and a performer.

“People often ask me if there’s anything I’d change but I always tell them that there isn’t,” he said. “If I changed something or didn’t do some of the things I have done, I wouldn’t be who I am.”

WIN TICKETS TO SEE

TOMMY FLEMING

AT A VENUE NEAR YOU…PLUS A COPY OF HIS NEW ALBUM!

After the recent success of Paddy, the sought after entertainer embarks on a UK Tour. To win a pair of tickets at a venue from the choice below, just send us in proof of purchase (simply take a pic of your copy of the paper and include in your email) along with the answer to this simple question:

What county is Tommy Fleming originally from?

ANSWER:

Name:

Address:

Post Code:

Contact Tel No:

Email Address:

Venue Choice:

Email us at: admin@theirishworld.com

TOURDATES

• Fri 24 March -The Waterside Arts Centre, Sale M33 7ZF,

0161 912 5616

watersideartscentre.co.uk

• Sat 25 March -Sage St Mary’s Square, Gateshead Quays, NE8 2JR

0191 443 4661

sagegateshead.com

• Sun 26 – March -The City Variety Hall, Swan St, Leeds LS1 6LW

01132430808

cityvarieties.co.uk

• Tues 28 March – Bromley Churchill Theatre High St, Bromley, BR1 1HA

020 3285 6000

churchilltheatre.co.uk

• Wed 29 March – The Beck Theatre Grange Rd, Hayes UB3 2UE

020 8561 8371

becktheatre.org.uk

• Thur 30 March – The Oakengates Theatre, Limes Rd, Telford TF2 6EP

theplacetelford.com

• Fri 31 March – Solihull Arts Complex, Homer Rd, Touchwood, Solihull B91 3RG

01217046962

thecoretheatresolihull.co.uk

• Sat 1 April – The Philharmonic Theatre, Hope St, Liverpool L1 9BP

0151 709 3789

liverpoolphil.com