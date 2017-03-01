Tom Jones: ‘My wife would have loved my return to The Voice’

Tom Jones’ late wife would have been “very happy” to see him back on The Voice.

The Welsh crooner served as a coach on the BBC version of the singing show from 2012 to 2015 but was axed from the line-up for the 2016 series.

His wife of 59 years, Lady Melinda Rose Woodward, passed away in April (16) – before Tom was reinstated on the panel of the show when it moved to rival network ITV.

“She passed away before I came back,” Tom said on TV show This Morning, looking visibly emotional. “She would have been very happy (about me being back on The Voice) because she enjoyed it.

“I used to take the DVDs back to Los Angeles and play them for her, because we live there so she wasn’t seeing it on the television, but she loved it and my sister is also out there, and we used to watch the shows (together).”

He added that Linda was left furious when the BBC axed him from the show. The 76-year-old singer has previously slammed BBC executives for the way they handled the situation, and did so again on Tuesday’s interview.

“The contract was one a year and then we got the phone call saying, ‘We’re not going to renew the contract’ – a couple of days before. And I was thinking, why didn’t you give me some more notice than that? What’s all that about? And my late wife, god bless her, she said, ‘You don’t want to do the Voice then anymore, do you?’ And I said, ‘It’s not my choice’. She replied, ‘Really?'”

When host Phillip Schofield commented, “she was furious”, Tom replied: “Yeah, she couldn’t understand it.”

Tom has already enjoyed success on The Voice, and is hoping to find another winner on this year’s series. His team was unveiled at the weekend, after he poached a contestant from rival judge will.i.am, and he was keen to ensure a wide variety of talents on his side.

“I need to feel what the singer is putting out – that it’s real, it’s not fake or it’s not something they’ve learned to do because they want to be famous,” he said. “It’s got to be a natural, musical talent that I hear. But that can be all kinds of things – the team I have now, I have two duos in the team. So I like variety as well. I like to try and get a team together that is not all one kind of singer.”

