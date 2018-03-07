TLICN hosts first 2018 networking event

March 7, 2018

The London Irish Construction network held its first networking event of 2018 recently at the Crown Plaza near Waterloo Station.

Larry Kearns described how he started his firm K & d Joinery in 1984 in the east end of London to manufacture traditional, bespoke joinery.

The growing company moved to new, bigger, premises in dagenham in 2005. Gerry O’Sullivan Md of Trade Kit, which has offices in Kerry and in Edmonton in north London, spoke about his company’s online sales of electrical supplies and equipment for to trade, business and householders.

Enda Casey of Mainguard Associates Ltd (MGA) introduced his company’s specialist infrastructure consultancy which coordinates between architects, engineers, consultants, contractors and owner/operators to manage the safety and technical aspects of complex projects.

Emma Cox of emma Cox Consultancy, in Tunbridge Wells, spoke about how companies can best exploit LinkedIn for their companies’ profiles and to recruit staff.

