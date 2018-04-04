Thousands commemorate 1916 Rising

April 4, 2018

Thousands turned out for Ireland’s celebration of the 1916 Easter Rising at the week-end. Ceremonies included prayers of remembrance, the laying of a wreath by the President, and a big military parade and flypast down O’Connell Street past the GPO – on a slightly smaller scale to 2016’s events.

Air Corps Captain Sean McCarthy read out a copy of the Proclamation on the steps of the GPO to thousands of onlookers. Commemorative events were also held at Glasnevin Cemetery.

Ireland’s Minister for Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan was joined by Deputy British Ambassador Sarah Tiffan, France’s Ambassador Stephane Crouzat and members of the Irish Defence Forces for the event which included the raising of the tricolour over the Sigerson Monument.

Mrs Madigan said: “It is a great honour for me to represent the Government at this ceremony of remembrance to commemorate all those who died in the cause of Irish freedom during Easter Week 1916.

“We remember in a special way those who rest in peace in this cemetery and the creators of our two great symbols of nationhood.”

Chairman of Glasnevin Trust John Green said: “It’s important that we remember the young men and women who gave their lives to this country.

“It’s remembrance days like these at Glasnevin Cemetery, where so many heroes of Easter week are buried, that give us a chance to reflect our past while moving towards our future.”

Son of executed 1916 leader dies at 104

The only surviving child of an executed leader of the 1916 Rising died at the age of 104 as Ireland marked its anniversary with commemorations and parades.

Jesuit priest Father Joseph Mallin was the son of Dublin socialist and Irish Citizens’ Army Commandant Michael Mallin who was in command at St Stephen’s Green during Easter week. He was killed by firing squad days after the Rising.

Father Mallin lived in Hong Kong since leaving Ireland for missionary work in 1948. In 2016, as part of the 1916 Rising centenary celebrations, he was made a Freeman of Dublin, a century after his father’s execution. The fourth of five children, he was two years old when he was taken to visit his father in Kilmainham Jail the night before he was executed in May 1916. His father is reported to have encouraged his son to become a priest.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin Mícheál MacDonncha expressed sympathy on the death of Fr Mallin: “It is with sadness we learned on Easter Sunday morning, as we commemorate the 1916 Rising, of the death of Father Joseph Mallin. I extend deepest sympathy to all his family and friends.

“Father Joseph was awarded the Freedom of the City of Dublin in 2016 and the award was presented to him in Hong Kong by my predecessor Críona Ní Dhálaigh.

“Son of executed 1916 leader Michael Mallin, Father Joseph cherished the memory of his father and his legacy of commitment to the cause of Irish freedom. Fr Joseph’s sincere patriotism was an inspiration and it was a great source of pride that he held the Freedom of the City of Dublin.”

Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald also expressed their sadness at Mallin’s death.

Mr Martin said: “Fr. Mallin, as the last surviving child of an executed leader of the Easter 1916 Rising, was a tangible connection to one of the defining moments of our country’s history. The fact that he has passed away at Easter adds extra poignancy.

“I was honoured to meet with and talk to Fr Mallin while Minister for Enterprise on a trade visit to Hong Kong some years ago. On my own behalf and on behalf of the Fianna Fáil party, I would like to extend sympathy to his entire family and circle of friends.” Ms McDonald praised his “remarkable energy and dedication during the latter years of his life to ensure that his father’s memory, and his heroic contribution to cause Irish of freedom, were rightfully vindicated in the face of politically motivated British court martial records.

“I want to extend my condolences, and those of Sinn Féin, to the family and friends of Fr Mallin at this sad time. Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam.”

