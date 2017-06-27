Thousands colour city’s streets for Dublin Pride

New Taoiseach Leo Varadkar headed the celebrations for Dublin’s LGBT community as thousands took to the streets of the capital to celebrate its annual Pride parade.

Organisers of the parade, which was the pinnacle of a week-long calendar of festivities, said that 30,000 people took to St Stephen’s Green last Saturday.

Speaking at the parade Mr Varadkar addressed the crowd saying that he will use the office of Taoiseach to advance the cause of LGBT rights and to press for marriage equality.

“I pledge as Taoiseach to use my office, for as long as I hold it, to advance the cause of LGBT rights, to press for marriage equality across Ireland, to speak up for LGBT rights around the world where they are under attack, and to push for the implementation of the sexual health strategy here at home at a time when it is more important than ever,” he said.

“I don’t think my election as Taoiseach actually made history, it just reflected it, reflected the enormous changes that had already occurred in our country. So, I don’t think that I have changed things for you; I think people like you have changed things for me.”

Twitter was awash with colour, reflecting the mood of the capital:

Dublin Pride 2017 was bigger than ever. pic.twitter.com/0acxc2mfuK — Dr Panti Bliss (@PantiBliss) June 26, 2017

Now THAT is what we call a Party in the Square! 🏳️‍🌈🎉🙌🏼 #DublinPride #LoveDublin pic.twitter.com/FDHoK2WX8Z — Dublin LGBTQ Pride (@DublinPride) June 24, 2017

Working Class Queeros for queer liberation not rainbow capitalism ✊💖⚢ #dublinpride pic.twitter.com/uiTknaYqQ0 — Clodagh Schofield (@c_schofield) June 24, 2017

Pride is in the air in Dublin 🌈🌈🌈 #DublinPride pic.twitter.com/OsVxvrxjGi — Veronique Crombe (@VeroTheDonktor) June 22, 2017

