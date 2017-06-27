Thousands colour city’s streets for Dublin Pride

24/06/2017. GAY PRIDE 2017. Pictured An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD joins people at the Gay Pride Parade in Dublin this afternoon in Dublin City Ireland. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

New Taoiseach Leo Varadkar headed the celebrations for Dublin’s LGBT community as thousands took to the streets of the capital to celebrate its annual Pride parade.

Organisers of the parade, which was the pinnacle of a week-long calendar of festivities, said that 30,000 people took to St Stephen’s Green last Saturday.

Speaking at the parade Mr Varadkar addressed the crowd saying that he will use the office of Taoiseach to advance the cause of LGBT rights and to press for marriage equality.

“I pledge as Taoiseach to use my office, for as long as I hold it, to advance the cause of LGBT rights, to press for marriage equality across Ireland, to speak up for LGBT rights around the world where they are under attack, and to push for the implementation of the sexual health strategy here at home at a time when it is more important than ever,” he said.

“I don’t think my election as Taoiseach actually made history, it just reflected it, reflected the enormous changes that had already occurred in our country. So, I don’t think that I have changed things for you; I think people like you have changed things for me.”

Twitter was awash with colour, reflecting the mood of the capital:

