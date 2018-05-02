The Return of Repeal Mural

May 2, 2018

Repeal mural reappears in Dublin

A mural supporting repeal of the Eighth Amendment reappeared in Dublin’s Temple Bar after it was ordered that it be painted over on a nearby wall just days earlier.

The previous version, featuring the words “repeal” inside a red love heart, was removed from the side of the Project Arts Centre on the instructions of Ireland’s Charities regulator which deemed it a “political activity” in breach of its code. The Project Arts Centre is a registered charity.

We documented the reinstallation (and the subsequent removal) of the @HunRealIssues and @MaserArt mural here at Project. Big thanks to @murray_ste for the video, to @newjacksonmusic for the music, and to everyone for their support over the last few weeks. pic.twitter.com/LSsD2Es42U — Project Arts Centre (@projectarts) April 30, 2018

Last Friday a revised version of the same mural, designed by the artist maser, reappeared on the side of Amnesty International’s office, about 400 metres away.

The Charities regulator had told the Project Arts Centre that the placement of the political artwork on its wall was in breach of the Charities Act 2009 and not in line with its “charitable purpose”.

Its new home is on the side of Seán macBride House on Fleet Street. It is the third time the piece has appeared.

