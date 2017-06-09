May turns to DUP

A brazen Theresa May spoke to reporters in Downing Street, accompanied by her husband Philip, as soon as her car returned to Downing Street from Buckingham Palace shortly before 1.00 pm.

She said she would form a government with the Conservatives “our friends in the DUP” that would provide “certainty” for all of the UK and deliver Brexit.

She said she had been to see Her Majesty the Queen and “will form a government shortly and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country and through crucial Brexit discussions which begin in ten days”.

She once again played the security card promising to make the country safe and secure following the Manchester and London jihadist attacks and would “give the police the powers they need to keep our country safe”.

May pledged that “fairness and opportunity would be at the heart of everything we do” and that her government would fulfil the promise of Brexit together.

Over the next five years, she said, we will build a country and society that will leave no-one behind and would share opportunities across the UK.

Pointedly calling her party the Conservative and Unionist Party she hailed the already strong relationship with the DUP and said that only her party with its highest number of seats for any single party and its highest share of the vote – 42 per cent against Labour’s 40 per cent – could offer “legitimacy” and stability and command a majority in the Commons.

You might also be interested in this article