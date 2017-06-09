May turns to DUP

File Photo. Theresa May reaches deal with DUP and will visit Buckingham Palace to form government. End.. ..30/1/2017. British Prime Minister Theresa May, at a joint press conference with Taoiseach Enda Kenny after their meeting at Government Buildings in Dublin, to discuss Brexit and its implications for Ireland. Photo: RollingNews.iePhoto: RollingNews.ie

A brazen Theresa May spoke to reporters in Downing Street, accompanied by her husband Philip, as soon as her car returned to Downing Street from Buckingham Palace shortly before 1.00 pm.

She said she would form a government with the Conservatives “our friends in the DUP” that would provide “certainty” for all of the UK and deliver Brexit.

 

She said she had been to see Her Majesty the Queen and “will form a government shortly and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country and through crucial Brexit discussions which begin in ten days”.

 

She once again played the security card promising to make the country safe and secure following the Manchester and London jihadist attacks and would “give the police the powers they need to keep our country safe”.

 

May pledged that “fairness and opportunity would be at the heart of everything we do” and that her government would fulfil the promise of Brexit together.

 

 

Over the next five years, she said, we will build a country and society that will leave no-one behind and would share opportunities across the UK.

 

Pointedly calling her party the Conservative and Unionist Party she hailed the already strong relationship with the DUP and said that only her party with its highest number of seats for any single party and its highest share of the vote – 42 per cent against Labour’s 40 per cent – could offer “legitimacy” and stability and command a majority in the Commons.

The DUP, led by the late Ian Paisley, is the only Northern Ireland Party that was in favour of Brexit while most Northern Irish voters supported Remain.

