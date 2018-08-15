The Week: News highlights August 15th 2018

August 15, 2018

Irish feminist mural pops up in Hoxton

Irish artist Anne McCloy recently unveiled a mural celebrating Irish women and their fight for equality in London’s Shoreditch area. The street art, titled ‘Saoirse68’, was developed by London-based multi-disciplinary artist Anne McCloy, who has spent years in England working in visual and multimedia arts and design.

Her most recent artwork was visualised on the walls of Red Gallery at Rivington Street, Shoreditch, a location which is being redeveloped into a hotel.

She trained at Central St. Martins College of Art and Design and has tutored there for the college’s undergraduate Fashion programme, as well as other associated courses, according to McCloy’s website.

McCloy – sometimes known by the moniker Some Product – has also been a musician in the past. The Red Gallery is where she also acts as artist in residence. The wall, and her mural, will stand until it is demolished, she said.

Tributes paid to US supporter of peace

Tributes have been paid to Irish American businessman and former Vice Chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast Tom Moran, 65, who died in New York at the weekend.

Mr Moran, who had suffered a short illness, served as unofficial US envoy to Northern Ireland during the 1990s and was a staunch supporter of – and contributor to – the Northern Ireland Peace Process. He was born and raised in New York and had family ties to Northern Ireland, the Republic and Italy.

He made his fortune and career in the insurance business in the US – he served as chief executive of the Mutual of America life insurance company – and assumed the Queen’s University role in 2015.

He was also a former chair of the Irish charity Concern Worldwide in the United States.

PSNI chief constable George Hamilton described him as a great friend who was “full of honesty, candour and wisdom” and an “authentic advocate for policing and the peace process. Many of us in leadership will miss his support, counsel and humour.”

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said Dr Moran had made “a significant positive impact on Irish- American relations.”

Sinn Féin president Mary-Lou McDonald described Moran as a “stalwart promoter of the Irish Peace Process” and noted his close work with fellow Irish American businessman Bill Flynn, who died in June aged 91.

Gerry Adams said he understood the “importance of involving representatives of all political views”.

