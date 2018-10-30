The TCG player with 4 championship winner’s medals in 4 different countries

October 30, 2018
Shaun Burke and Gavin McEvoy
Shaun Burke (left) celebrates TCG’s victory with teammate Gavin McEvoy. Photo: Lucia Butler

By Damian Dolan

Shaun Burke is celebrating an astonishing fourth championship winner’s medal in four different countries, following Tir Chonaill Gaels’ victory in Sunday’s the Irish World SFC Final Replay.

Shaun, who comes from Glenwilly in Co Donegal, didn’t realise his peculiar feat until he was told about it after Sunday’s game at McGovern Park against Fulham Irish.

Shaun’s uncle, Paddy, is president of Tir Chonaill Gaels.

A first half substitute, Shaun helped TCG to a first London senior title in three years, and set up Sunday’s Connacht Club SFC clash with Roscommon’s Clann na nGael at Dr Hyde Park.

Shaun’s Four Championship Winner’s Medals:
2003 USA Intermediate – Parnells, Chicago

2011 Western Australia Senior – St Finbarrs, Perth

2016 Donegal Senior – Glenswilly

2018 London Senior – Tir Chonaill Gaels

