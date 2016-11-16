The Irish World Awards Competition

WIN TICKETS TO OUR 30th ANNIVERSARY AWARDS!

Next February the Irish World will celebrate 30 years of unbroken publication with a gala awards night at the Novotel in West London.

It promises to be a very special, and star-studded night as we look back on an unforgettable 30 years for Irish people in this country. Announcements about our line-up are soon to be released.

The Novotel Hotel, Hammersmith

Between now and February we will be giving away a pair of tickets to two lucky readers every month.

All you have to do is ‘like’ the Irish World Facebook page and then look out for our shared competition post! You can also enter via the paper itself. Pick up your copy now at your local newsagents!

The monthly draw takes place on the 15th of each month, after which, winners will be notified via the contact information they have provided.

Winners’ names will be listed on the website.

Usual competition rules apply.

The Irish World Awards takes place on 27th February 2017. The Novotel Hotel is located at 1 Shortlands, Hammersmith, London W6 8DR.

Can’t wait? You can book your ticket or a table now: Table of Ten: £1,000. Individual Tickets: £100. Call 020 8453 7800 to book now.

This competition is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook.

