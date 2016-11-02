Tearful Anastacia is voted off Strictly Come Dancing

Anastacia struggled to hold back tears as she was voted off Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night (30Oct16)

The 48-year-old singer had narrowly escaped elimination from the BBC talent show on several occasions, but her time on the programme came to an end on Sunday when she lost the dance-off against Daisy Lowe.

After the judges opted to send her home, Anastacia appeared emotional as she told host Tess Daly: “I’ve really enjoyed being here.

“This was a place for me to get to know my ‘female’ and this place allowed me to do that; the hair, the make-up, the production, the judges gave me great comments.”

Her dance partner Brendan Cole, who was back on the dance floor after missing last weekend’s shows due to a chest infection, added to the I’m Outta Love star: “This programme will miss you. I will miss you. Thank you for teaching me so much about everything and for being a fantastic partner. Thank you so much, what a great ride.”

Anastacia and Brendan found themselves in the dance-off after failing to impress on the Halloween-themed Fright Night with their jive to Meat Loaf’s Bat Out of Hell.

Daisy and her partner Aljaz Skorjanec were also in the bottom two following their paso doble to Please Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood by Santa Esmeralda, leading to both stars dancing for their places on the show before the judges were given the task of deciding which of them to send home.

Explaining his decision, Bruno Tonioli told them: “I’d like to say both girls put up a fierce fight… But overall I would like to choose the couple that satisfied me with content, gave me quality of movement, power of performance – Daisy and Aljaz.”

Meanwhile, Irish presenter Laura Whitmore has come back strong after a few rocky weeks to be among the favourites.

