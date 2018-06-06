TD was put up for adoption by agency

TD Richard Boyd Barrett, part of the Solidarity-People Before Profit group in the Dáil was put up for adoption through the St Patrick’s Guild by his birth mother the actress Sinéad Cusack.

Mother and son were reunited in 2007. Deputy Boy Barrett said he felt “particularly struck by the scandal” even though he was probably not directly affected.

“I don’t actually know if I’m one of the cases involved, probably not, but I have questions now, as do other members of my family, both adoptive and birth families,” he added.

“Thousands more have very serious questions to ask or are living in ignorance of their true heritage and are going to have events visited on them that are life-changing,” he said.

He said the people affected had had their identities stolen and their welfare compromised by not being told of their biological heritage.

Meanwhile, priests, doctors and lawyers who worked with the St Patrick’s Guild adoption agency that falsified birth certificates have been asked to co-operate with Ireland’s official inquiry into this latest scandal.

The Adoption Rights Alliance’s Susan Lohan said thousands of adoptions would be missed if those who knew about the original records did not come forward. She said many professionals outside those working in mother and baby homes would have had access to the records, and may still have the information.

She said: “We need the help of anyone and everyone who knows something and is still alive. Time is of the essence in this review because so many years have gone by.”

