TD refutes Bishop’s claim that euthanasia is next

January 31, 2018

The Chairwoman of the Dáil’s cross-party committee on abortion criticised the Irish Catholic bishop who claimed the same justification for abortion will be used to justify killing frail elderly people.

Kevin Doran, the Bishop of Elphin whose diocese covers Tuam in Galway, said: “If we concede any ground on abortion, the very same arguments which are now being used to justify abortion will be used to justify ending the lives of frail elderly people and people with significant disability.

“This is the final frontier. If we cross it, there will be no easy way back.”

Catherine Noone, chairwoman of the Oireachtas committee on the Eighth Amendment, which has recommended repealing the constitutional amendment which gives the equal right to life to the mother and the unborn child, said: “Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but I cannot see the relevance of this comment in a debate on abortion. It is not backed up by any of the factual evidence which was presented before the committee.”

Her all-party committee has recommended hat abortion be available up to twelve weeks. The bishop said that the proposals of the Oireachtas committee were “significantly more liberal than the current law in Britain”.

“In Britain, all abortion is theoretically on the grounds of health, but the extension of the health ground to include risk to the mental health of the mother provides, in practice, for abortion on demand.

“It is proposed that, under the 12- week recommendation, abortion would be provided through a GP-led service. Medicine was always about healing the sick and preventing disease. Abortion has nothing to do with healthcare.”

He said if Article 40.3.3 were to be simply repealed “the government would be left entirely free to introduce whatever abortion regime it chooses, now or at any time in the future.”

