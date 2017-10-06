Tara claim Under 14 Championship title

October 6, 2017

Under 14 Championship Final

Congratulations to Tara for beating Parnells in the U14 championship final. From the throw-in every ball was contested with energy and passion.

There were some great passing movements and it was Parnells that took an early lead with the opening score.

The game settled with county players on both teams taking leading roles.

Tara were ahead at half-time with a scoreline of 3-5 to 1-5.

The second half was equally entertaining. Fielding skills, good passing movements and some excellent scores from play made it a pleasure to watch.

The Tara defence held firm and held the Parnells attack to three second half points. Tara scored 2-3 in the second half and closed out the game to win by 5- 8 to 1-8.

The U14 contest was great to watch with the honesty and raw talent of the players.

Congratulations to Tara, coached by Eddie McGivney and Pat Rafter and first aider Cathriona Howley.

It was the first time Tara won the U14 championship in their history, and is the same team who won the 2017 London league and All-Britain competition (ABC).

