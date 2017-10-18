Tara set up Athleague clash

October 18, 2017

All-Britain Camogie Final

Tara 1-13

Croydon 1-05

By Fiona O’Brien

At McGovern Park

Tara will face Athleague of Roscommon in their All-Ireland quarter-final this weekend, after a convincing win over London rivals Croydon.

Croydon did well to get an early goal, but struggled to put many more scores on the board, although they held their own in the first-half, going in just four behind at the break.

But they were held scoreless for 25 minutes in the second half as Tara exerted their dominance to ensure a ninth championship title in a row. Tara opened the scoring through a pointed Clare Ryan free before Croydon took an early lead through a goal from Esther Power.

Ryan would add another pointed free, before striking the posts with her next attempt but a short pass from Fiona Morrissey set Rachel Kelly up for the equaliser.

Ruth Kilkenny claimed the resultant puck-out, but Polly Marmion did well to clear it, and the full-back was called on again to stop Power going in on goal as Croydon attempted to regain the lead.

But they would not see it again, as Taras responded to their early pressure with a goal of their own. Helen Murphy and Ryan teamed up well to put pressure on the Croydon backs, but Ryan’s shot was put out by Aisleen Sheehan.

Ryan’s 45 was stopped well by Sheehan again, but Lucy Hawkes beat three defenders to the rebound and put the ball in the back of the net to take the lead once more.

Pick up a copy of this week’s paper to read the full match report

TARA: Debbie Ennis, Joni Traynor, Polly Marmion, Emer Kelly, Clare Killeen, Sarah McNicholl, Megan Kerr, Fiona Morrissey (0-1), Niamh Gaff, Claire Ryan (0-7, 5f), Helen Murphy, Aoife O’Meara, Eilis O’Neill, Rachel Kelly (0-2), Lucy Hawkes (1-0) SUBS: Orlaith Jennings (0-2) for O’Neill, Emma Hogan (0-1) for O’Meara, Joanne Hamilton for Marmion

CROYDON: Aisleen Sheehan, Niamh Reid, Ciara Keogh, Karyn Clohessy, Maeve Buckley, Una McGouran, Eithne Moran, Ruth Kilkenny, Denise Sinclair (0-3, 2f), Averil Glynn, Caoilinn Ni Neill (0-1), Sarah McGovern, Angela Kerr, Esther Power (1-0), Kathy O’Regan SUBS: Sara Finnegan for Keogh, Elaine Egan (0-1) for Glynn

You might also be interested in this article