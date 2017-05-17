Enda Kenny steps down at midnight
Taoiseach Enda Kenny has announced that he will step down as Fine Gael leader at midnight tonight.
His announcement triggers a leadership election in the party and Kenny says he expects the process to be completed by close of business on 2 June.
The 66-year-old has led Fine Gael for 15 years and has served as Taoiseach since 2011.
In a statement posted on Twitter, he said he intends to carry out his leadership duties in full until a successor is appointed.
Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney are the front-runners to replace Kenny, with Varadkar the bookies favourite carrying odds of 4/9.
Frances Fitzgerald has also refused to rule herself out of the race, and the Tánaiste has support from various people in and out of the party.
