Tale of two cities for artist Gerard Byrne

June 20, 2018

Irish artist held up as an example to aspiring English painters just as he quits London to return to his native Dublin

Popular and acclaimed Finglas artist Gerard Byrne is having a moment. The past few years he has been based in Brighton, London, and then Dublin and London.

Now in the same month that he relocates to Dublin permanently one of his Brighton paintings, Palmeira Square in It’s Glory (painted ‘en plein air’ in Brighton and Hove) has been selected, ahead of 1,600 works by others, to appear alongside work by some of Britain’s leading figurative artists.

Meanwhile in Dublin this week there will be a celebration of 30 years of Gerard’s paintings at the National Botanic Gardens of Ireland in Glasnevin, launched by celebrity TV gardener Diarmuid Gavin. The exhibition Inside Outside & Beyond will run until 15 July. The New English Art Club’s annual exhibition is on display at Mall Galleries in central London between until this Saturday 23 June.

The New English aims to build on its tradition of painting and drawing from observation, and prides itself on exhibiting a “vibrant and diverse group of visual artists whose work is highly collectible and widely admired.”

Byrne, 60, has paintings in Irish Embassies all around the world.

The New English Exhibition is a showcase for members and also gives aspiring artists an opportunity to exhibit alongside some of the best figurative artists working today in painting, drawing and printmaking.

In the years since it was founded in 1886 many diverse styles of art have developed adding richness and variety. The New English says it aims to foster excellence in all its activities and continues to assist and encourage the art of painting to develop even more expressive possibilities.

New English Art Club Annual Exhibition Until 23 June 10am to 5pm Mall Galleries, The Mall, London SW1

www.mallgalleries.org.uk

Admission £4, £3 Concessions, Free to Under 18s.

Free entry for two for Irish World readers on presentation of this week’s The Irish World (edition no. 1625)