Sudbury Christmas invite

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Volunteers in northwest London have launched a campaign to make sure no-one in their area has to spend Christmas Day alone

Sudbury and Kenton Churches are hosting a traditional Christmas lunch which is open to anyone who would otherwise have nowhere to go.

Now in its 28th year, it is one hundred per cent volunteer-run and is free of charge.

Hosted at the Sudbury Neighbourhood Centre on Harrow Road, Wembley, the organisers want to make their guests feel like VIPs for the day, with transport to the venue also available.

The volunteers work tirelessly in the run-up to the event to help provide the best possible service and they are firm in their belief that “nobody should be alone on Christmas Day if they don’t wish to be”.

They appreciate that, while Christmas can be a wonderful, joyous occasion, it could also hammer home feelings of desperation to those who are at a difficult juncture in their life.

“The effects of isolation – including loneliness, depression, feelings of low self-worth can be devastating at any time, let alone at Christmas,” they said.

Long-standing committee member Tina Tucker added: “Seeing the faces of the guests glowing with anticipation is amazing.

“Strong leadership has kept this very important work within the neighbourhood going, and new talent on the committee has allowed this event to grow with efficiency and grace.

“The enthusiasm is remarkable and long may it reign. I for one hope that this continues for many a year and is around when I may need this valuable community service.”

Proceedings kick off at 10am where guests will be met with biscuits and a welcome sherry or hot drink. This year’s menu includes a smoked salmon starter, a range of vegetarian options and a Christmas dinner with all the trimmings.

• To join as a guest or a volunteer or for further information, please email christmaslunch25@gmail.com or call Catherine on 07985 350 181 or Jill on 020 8902 4430 by 10 December.