Stunning Wildlife Photography Series

Up close from afar with the World’s most endangered animals

A rare glimpse of the most endangered species; Sony’s stunning wildlife photography series reveals all

• Silent shutter and super-telephoto zoom capabilities of the Sony RX10 III enabled wildlife photographers from around Europe to capture incredible imagery of the most endangered animals without disturbing them

• With an estimated 3,200 European Bison in existence, these beautiful animals all feature on the IUCN’s (International Union for Conservation of Nature) ‘Red List’ of worldwide threatened species along with birds such as the Atlantic Puffin which was declared ‘vulnerable’ in 2015 and declining at a significant rate

• The Little Bustard, a little bird that looks like it is wearing a ‘tuxedo’, is estimated to be declining by 30-49% in the past thirty years across its European population

• Sony and the European Outdoor Conservation Association (EOCA) have worked together to help raise awareness of some of the world’s rarest species through a stunning photography series

This spring, wildlife photographers across Europe – UK photographer and finalist in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2014 and 2016 Sam Hobson, an award-winning Finnish wildlife photographer Lassi Rautiainen, Spanish nature photographer Javier Alonso Huerta, Swiss wildlife photographer Markus P. Stähli and nature photographer Gustav Kiburg – captured stunning imagery of these animals in their natural environment, made possible with the incredible focal range of the Sony RX10 III.

The ‘rare’ collection of photographs captures some of the rarest mammals and birds in the world; as part of Sony’s ongoing commitment to support the protection of wildlife. Sony has partnered with the European Outdoor Conservation Association, who fund grassroot conservation projects worldwide, on this project.

Yann Salmon Legagneur, Head of Product Marketing, Digital Imaging for Sony Europe, commented: “We are delighted to showcase this collection of beautiful rare animals’ pictures, creatures that can be found right on our European doorstep. The Sony RX10 III, with its extended 600mm super-telephoto zoom lens and silent shutter capability ensures that these incredible animals are not disturbed whilst photos are taken.”

Catherine Savidge, General Manager, European Outdoor Conservation Association, said: “By capturing these images, we are able to share photography of these wondrous animals in their natural habitat with those who might never see them. In ten years, EOCA has raised over €2 million from the outdoor industry and spent 100% of it on projects conserving threatened species and habits in 41 different countries. Working with Sony enables us to highlight this vital conservation work to the public.”

The Sony RX10 III is the perfect piece of kit for professional and amateur wildlife photographers alike.

Sam Hobson, Wildlife Photographer of the Year, also captured imagery of the Wolverine, not just a character from the big screen, but a rarely glimpsed species with just 2,260 thought to inhabit Europe. Although categorised as ‘Least Concern’ on the IUCN Red List, the species has seen significant decline in the last decade.

